The information that we collect from or about you - some of which is personal information under applicable data protection laws - falls into the following broad categories:

1. Information that you provide to us

As part of our Services, you may provide certain information to us, such as your contact details, user credentials, and employment information.

A few examples include, when you fill out an on-line form to register to use our Services, such as to attend an event, to request a free trial or courtesy newsletter, or to receive research, white papers, product information or reports through our website. You may also provide us with your business card information or other contact information as you conduct business with us or you request information from us. Information we ask you for and why we ask you for it includes:

Types of personal information Why we collect it Billing information (including your payment card information) To maintain your account with us and to provide you with requested products and services. For order processing and to provide transaction documents. Contact details such as name, telephone numbers (which may include cell/mobile numbers), email address and postal address and details of any correspondence between us. To respond to your communications and inquiries, such as when you want to learn more about our conferences and webinars. To provide product service updates, information and alerts. To contact you for information verification purposes. To gather information needed to provide and deliver maintenance, support, and training for Services requested by you or your employer. To obtain your feedback regarding our Services, including an event you attended, such as when we or our agents send you a customer satisfaction survey. To receive services from you or the corporate entity you represent. User credentials including name, email address, signature and any personal login information you provide to us when you create a profile, such as details of your education and your gender. Some product platforms also allow users to upload data themselves including age, race, color, ancestry, national origin, citizenship, religion or creed, marital status, sex (including gender, gender identity, pregnancy or childbirth and related medical conditions), sexual orientation, veteran or military status, for their updates, information and alerts. To set up and maintain your user account. To monitor and enforce compliance with our contract terms. To enable clients to use our product platforms for their own purposes. Employer and employment information such as job title, company affiliation, function, seniority, department and location of your office. To manage your individual user account when it is covered by an account of an S&P corporate customer, such as the corporate account of your employer. Your preferences and interests, such as emails and newsletters you would like to receive, or have opted out from receiving, or the markets, industries and conferences that interest you.

To enable us to send you tailored information on our Services across our divisions that may interest you, to allow you to participate voluntarily in mailings and other events and to allow us to promote our events and Services. We may record (voice or audio) and/or collect images of you, provided that you do not object (and that you have opted in where required by law), for example at an in-person or virtual event. In some instances we may also use technology to create automated transcriptions. To provide the event content to individuals who were not able to attend the live event, to promote our events in live recordings, or to otherwise provide event content. Social security/official identification number, state identification card number, credit card numbers, and personal financial data (such as specific salary, mortgage details, net worth or individual portfolio information). We refer to this type of personal information as "Customer Financial Data". In some cases, our corporate customer, such as a structured finance issuer or you, may provide Customer Financial Data to us for the purpose of informing our statistical analysis or for our use in providing our Services. Customer Financial Data will not be used for purposes other than these and will not be rented or otherwise made available to third parties for public distribution. For conducting due diligence activities for financial institutions and other regulated companies as part of our know-your-client products. Issues, questions and problems you have when using our Services, your user preferences and how you use or want to use our Services and information which you seek to analyze or manipulate within our Services and which you communicate to our support, maintenance and training staff. We may also record telephone service calls with you, subject to an announcement at the beginning of the call. In some instances, we may also use technology to create automated transcriptions. To maintain your account with us, provide technical support to that account, remedy issues or problems with that account, train you in the use of our Services and keep an auditable record of all such communications and actions which is accessible to our support, maintenance and training staff globally.



2. Information that we collect automatically



We may collect information automatically from your device, including information regarding how you use our Services. Where required by law, we will obtain your consent before we place any cookies on your device that are not strictly necessary for the functioning of our websites.

Information we may collect automatically includes your log-in events (when, how and for how long you log into and use certain Services), IP or MAC address, device make, model and operating system, mobile network information, internet service provider, unique device identification number, advertising ID, browser type and language, geographic location (e.g., country or city level location or time zone) and other technical information. We may collect "click stream" data, which is information about how your device interacts with our Services, such as the pages, screens, functions, applications and products accessed and links clicked.

This information helps us understand users of our Services, such as visitors to our websites, the pages they visited before and after and what content and functions interest them. We use this automatically collected information:

for our analytics purposes, including to enhance our understanding of usage of our Services;

to improve the quality and relevance to users of our Services, including (with consent as applicable) by showing or offering users relevant Services or content based on their preferences and usage habits;

to develop or accelerate research, analysis, news and related editorial content and information collection as part of our Services, or to enable others to develop/accelerate such content where permitted;

to offer you support with and training on our Services and to help resolve any errors or technical issues;

to develop and update our Services;

for customer services, such as evaluating our customers' training needs for our products;

to satisfy requests from S&P Global corporate customers regarding the entitlement to and use of our Services by individual users under their corporate accounts (this information may be offered to clients in an aggregated form and clients may be required by law to request certain information);

to deliver tailored information on our Services that may be of interest or value to you and to send you marketing and promotional emails with your consent if required by applicable law;

occasionally, to identify unauthorized use or unauthorized distribution of our Services related or unrelated to a security issue;

where relevant, to review or update pricing agreed with our customers; and

for billing purposes, so that we or others (such as our content providers) can bill for the services provided.

Some of this information is collected using cookies, weblogs, web beacons and similar tracking technology - see "How does S&P Global use cookies and similar tracking technology?" for more information.

3. Information that we obtain from other sources

We may receive personal information about you from other sources (including your employer or business partner if you use Services covered by a subscription). Where you register as a user, we will endeavor to check that these third parties have your consent or are otherwise legally permitted or required to disclose your personal information to us.

The information we collect from your employer (if you use our Services under your employer's corporate subscription) consists of your contact details and employment-related information.

We collect personal information from other third parties, such as marketing vendors, survey services, social media, conferences and other events that we or others organize, and other sources to the extent permitted by applicable law. We use this information to market our Services to you, to maintain and correct our records, to add data fields, and to enhance the marketing, delivery, and support of our Services to you.

We collect personal information as part of our content collection process for some of our products. We obtain this from a variety of sources, including third-party content providers, public filings, direct communication with your employer or appointor, and websites to display within some of our products. Find out more at "How does S&P Global use personal information in products?"

The automotive business collects and compiles motor vehicle registration and title information to provide products and services to authorized entities pursuant to 18 U.S.C A. §2721 and similar state laws governing the use of such information. Consumer information from motor vehicle records is used in compliance with the governing laws and regulations and thus not used by S&P Global or provided to other entities for direct marketing purposes. To access or correct your motor vehicle registration and/or title information, you must contact your state's department of motor vehicles or other state agency that processes motor vehicle titles and registration. The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators maintains links to state motor vehicle agency websites, organized by AAMVA regions.

We also may use your personal information for other purposes that we explain to you at the time we collect your personal information or, if permitted by applicable data protection laws, that are compatible with the purposes we have disclosed to you (such as archiving purposes in the public interest, scientific or historical research purposes, or statistical purposes).

S&P Global policies, procedures and standards require that the information in its products is updated for accuracy on a regular basis and removed from its systems when such data becomes obsolete or inaccurate. S&P Global has established information governance standards for collection, use and retention of personal information.

To the extent we maintain and use personal information in a deidentified or anonymized form, we will not attempt to reidentify the information, except for the purpose of determining whether our deidentification/ anonymization processes satisfy our legal obligations.

4. Other personal information collected through our mobile apps

When you download, access or otherwise use one of our mobile apps, the information that we collect depends on your device, in-app and operating system permissions. Our apps may require access to applications and/or data on your mobile device to function. When you agree, some of our apps collect the precise geo-location of your mobile device and some of our apps also collect information that may be personal information about you or others, from or about:

Your calendar

Your contacts and call information

The accounts and other apps on your mobile device

Photos (including date, time, location and contents)

Media files, metadata and other stored information

We may also automatically collect app logs and usage statistics. For example, we may record when you open an app so that we can monitor which app is used, when and how, and if the app stops working, we log the "crash data," such as whether you have mobile reception, to help us identify and fix the cause.

To learn more about the specific information collected by any of our mobile apps, please check your device settings or review the platform from which you downloaded it. To stop collection of all information through one of our apps, please uninstall the app.